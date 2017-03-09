President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Agyenim Boateng Adjei as the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority in accordance with the Public Procurement Authority Act 2003.

The appointment is pending the receipt of the advice of the governing board of the Authority in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Mr. Boateng Adjei served in the same capacity from 2005 to 2010.

About Agyenim Boateng Adjei

Mr. Agyenim Boateng Adjei is currently the Managing Consultant of ABM Consult, a Procurement and Supply Chain Management Consultancy, and is a seasoned procurement specialist.

Mr Adjei was the first Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority of Ghana. Among his many accomplishments, he was able to pioneer the affairs of the Public Procurement Authority to attain international recognition among donors and most International Financial Institutions.

He is a well-known face at International Procurement Conferences and Workshops and has contributed immensely to the development of Public Procurement especially in capacity building, procurement evaluation and monitoring at home and abroad. He was an active member of the OECD Taskforce on Procurement and contributed significantly to the development of the current version 4 of the OECD Assessment Methodology. He has prepared and presented several papers at international seminars, workshops and conferences on procurement, in Europe, Asia, South America and several African countries.

Mr. Adjei holds a Master of Law Degree in Procurement Law and Policy from Nottingham University, UK and another Master of Science Degree in Logistics and Transportation from Cranfield University also in the UK. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Purchasing and Supply from West Bromwich College of Science and technology, UK. In addition to his Masters and Postgraduate Diploma, Mr. Adjei also holds a certificate in Works Procurement Management from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and another certificate in International Project Procurement and Contract Negotiation from the International Law Institute, a Legal Center of Excellence, Kampala- Uganda.

He is a Chartered member of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply and the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport all in UK.

Mr. Adjei’s professional working experience spans from his days as a Lecturer at Sokoto State, Nigeria. Prior to working with Ghana Water Company as the Chief Manager – Materials, he was the Supplies Manager for the State Gold Mining Corporation and later Goldfields Ghana limited, where he was responsible for the total procurement and supply chain management functions.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana