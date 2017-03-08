Internationally renowned money transfer service, WorldRemit, is preparing to take the Ghanaian money market by a storm.

The company will launch its mobile app in Ghana in May.

In an intimate meeting with some journalists in Accra, Vice President of Product at WorldRemit, Alice Newton-Rex, said that to make sure that the company gave its customers the best with the mobile app, the team went out to meet people to understand what they would want.

The product teams are out there trying to understand how to improve the customer experiences of being a receiver. We have been working to set up customer interviews; we spent the first two days doing one-on-one interviews and then showed the customers a prototype of our app and asked them for feedback,” she said.

About WorldRemit

WorldRemit is an online service that allows people to send money to their friends and family living abroad, using a computer, a smartphone or a tablet.

The money can be received as a bank deposit, a cash pick-up, mobile money or mobile airtime top up.

Some of the banks that the customers can receive cash from in Ghana are Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), ARB Apex Bank, Fidelity Bank Ghana, Ghana Commercial Bank, GTBank Ghana, HFC Bank, The Royal Bank, Universal Merchant Bank and UT Bank.

MTN Mobile Money and Airtel Money are also partners to this service.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana