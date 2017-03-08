Princess Sekyere Mission (PSM), a non-governmental organization which nurtures young women and girls in urban poor areas celebrates Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai as the first personality to be acknowledged as a “Woman on A Mission”, a special initiative which identifies a woman with a mission to impact the lives of other women in communities across the world.

Dr. (Mrs.) Beatrice Wiafe Addai has over 27 years’ experience as a Medical officer in Ghana. She has been a Breast Surgeon for the past twelve years and a consultant in Breast Cancer Management.

She is the Founder of Breast Care International and the Chief Executive Officer of the Peace and Love Hospital with branches in Kumasi and Accra; a specialist hospital that caters for Breast Cancer patients and its related diseases in Ghana.

The hospital serves as one of the primary resource centers in Ghana for the diagnosis, treatment, counselling, rehabilitation, and research for breast cancer, cervical Cancer, Hepatitis Infections and Renal Dialysis among others.

Dr. Wiafe Addai and her able team normally embark on outreach missions among women groups, churches, Second cycle and tertiary institutions, organizations, and those marginalized in rural and deprived communities, sometimes at the expense of her own financial and logistical resources.

Dr. (Mrs.) Wiafe Addai is a wife, mother and teacher. She is gentle and very courteous when dealing with people. Her generosity is phenomenal just like St. Francis of Assisi or Madam Theresa of Calcutta. She does not take no for an answer and pursues what she believes in. She makes no compromises and never tries to hide mistakes concerning what matters most to her. She is a fearless woman who is passionate, articulate and intelligent.

She is a role model and inspiration to women and society as a whole.

Woman on A Mission, is a special initiative established by PSM as way to identify and recognize outstanding women who are positively impacting women.

Source: PSM