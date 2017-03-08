GN Bank has downplayed suggestions that a recent hack on its website will affect the investment of customers.

It has therefore urged the public not to withdraw their deposits from the bank.

The bank’s website was earlier this week hacked and defaced by some unknown persons, but the website was restored after several hours.

GN bank in a statement on the issue said, “Indeed, GN Bank got wind of the hacking over the weekend and immediately moved to rectify the situation.”

“Our technical team are done with the restoration of the website and are in the process of implementing additional security patches to ensure non-occurrence of any such situation in the future.”

It said the hack did not result in the theft of customer financial information or online banking data.

“Customers’ deposits have not been tampered with as it’s being speculated. No Customer has lost a pesewa of deposits.”

It however apologized for the inconvenience the hack may have caused.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

