Management of Voltic Ghana Limited today [Wednesday], joined hundreds of women to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

As part of activities for the day, the management joined some factory workers, waste collectors and scores of sellers of their product at Pokuase, Ofankor, and the Tema Motorway toll booth to assist them sell their products to the public.

A climax was held at the Achimota Mall where participants were guided on setting career goals and cultivating the habit of saving.

Speaking to Citi News, the Human Resources Manager of Voltic Ghana Limited, Nana Adokailey Amofa, said it was time society shifted attention to the less privileged women in society because of their painstaking passion to succeed in their business endeavors.

“It’s about empowering our women within our value chain, we have seen that most of the times when its celebrations like this, we get the affluent in society and they are always appreciated for what they have achieved. Now we have realized that it is important other women who are also not all that higher on the ladder in terms of career, and even financially, we need help them to dream again, to also have the opportunity to do something more than they are doing for themselves” she said.

By: Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana