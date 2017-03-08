The Legon District Police say preliminary investigations into the circumstances leading to the death of a final year student of the University of Ghana, indicates a possible case of suicide.

The District Commander, DSP Ofori Anokye, told Citi FM’s Caleb Kudah that investigations were however still ongoing.

He said, “we had the information around 5:00am, and we sent our team there, and we found out that she [the deceased] is a Level 400 student reading Agric and Consumer Science. She jumped from the fourth floor to the ground at Akuafo-Hall. Hospital authorities brought an ambulance and took the body to the University hospital, but investigators are still on the ground trying to find out the cause.”

“According to the friend who brought her phone to us, she came out, went into the room again, put her phone down and came out, that was when they heard the noise and when they came out, she was down,” he said.

Citi News gathered that, the female student fell from the 4th-floor corridor of her Akuafo Hall residence on Wednesday dawn.

A porter at the hall who spoke to Citi News’ Caleb Kudah, said they found the deceased lying in a pool of blood when some students alerted them this dawn.

They said she had her head crushed when she was found. Reports suggested that the deceased suffered from bipolar disorder.

Meanwhile, her friends, including her course representative, said she had missed a number of her classes and they intended to visit her later today [Wednesday], when they heard of her demise.

Girl, 16, allegedly commits suicide at New Tafo

A sixteen-year-old girl is also reported to have committed suicide at New Tafo in the Eastern Region. The lifeless body of the deceased was found by her mother in their kitchen on Tuesday [March 8, 2017] afternoon.

There appears to be growing incidents of suicide among young people in Ghana in recent times, following a similar occurrence at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), which involves the daughter of a Member of Parliament.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor