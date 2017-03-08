Wa, capital of the Upper West Region, was thrown into a state mourning and agony following a tragic road accident that claimed the life of a renowned pastor and his driver in the late hours of Monday.

Rev. Yomi Y. Inusah, head pastor of the Revival Assemblies of God Church in Wa, met his untimely death near Noru, a community along the Wa-Han-Tumu road, when he was returning from a prayer crusade in Bolga in the Upper East region.

Eyewitnesses say his vehicle skidded off the road, somersaulted several times, killing the revered man of God and his driver on the spot.

Their bodies have been deposited at the Upper West regional hospital mortuary. Two other persons travelling with the pastor sustained varying degrees of injury, but were rescued by personnel of the Ghana Police Service who rushed to the accident scene.

Citi News’ visit to the church on Wednesday, indicated that people from all walks of life are trooping in to observe prayers for the two departed.

A leader of the church who pleaded anonymity said they are yet to come to terms with the sudden demise of the two.

He said “we believe in the powers of God but its really difficult to believe that Rev. Yomi is gone.”

He noted that the sudden demise of their head pastor is a big blow to the church.

A regular member of the church, madam Irene, said she has been mourning since news broke about the death of the pastor. According to her, the departed man of God “was God sent” and should not have suffered the tragedy.

“Pastor Yomi has delivered many people in this town of various problems and should have been spared this calamity,” she decried.

Rev. Yomi Inusah, a former accountant of Ghana Commercial Bank left behind a wife and 3 children.

–

By: Mahama Latif/citifmonline.com/Ghana