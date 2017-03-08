An Nkrumahist group, Economic fighters league have described as hypocritical, actions of the current leadership of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) in the wake of controversies surrounding Ghana’s political history during independence in the Gold Coast.

It says the leadership’s dishonesty and corruption in recent times is gradually discrediting Nkrumahism.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 8, 2017 and copied to citifmonline.com, the group said the party leadership had become irrelevant in fighting against corruption and other social occurrence, the founder of the party, Dr Kwame Nkrumah stood against decades ago.

Read the full statement below:

THE SQUIRMS OF A TWO-FACED CPP LEADERSHIP

As avowed Nkrumahists, we find it necessary to expose the corrupt, dishonest leadership of the CPP whose actions discredit Nkrumahism using Nkrumah’s own party as a conduit.

It is obvious that the current leadership of the party has become irrelevant; when it came to fighting corruption, they run for cover and suspended those who stood against it.

But as soon as the convenient matter of Nkrumah’s role in our history is up, all of a sudden, they have a meeting of minds and are jumping from one radio station to another.

When it mattered most, when the former president was using Nkrumah’s voice, footages and the party’s slogans for political gain, what productive action did they take?

Real Nkrumahist know Nkrumah didn’t leave a legacy to be worshipped but rather ideas to be emulated.

The character of the current CPP leadership tells of misplaced priorities and a certain opportunism where they only rise up on issues that have nothing to do with the price of butter.

None can rewrite our country’s history, that is a subsidiary clarification that even a JHS graduate can make; It’s therefore pathetic to see them falling over themselves in mainstream media on the matter today; when justice has already been done to the issue by unconditional Nkrumahists on alternative media.

Were they to even suspect that systematic attempts are being made over the years to rewrite Nkrumah’s role in our history; we hold that the party’s most appropriate response must be a valiant effort to annex the running of this country and reassert the true economic goal of Nkrumah for Ghana; which has been illegally truncated. That will mean more to the Osagyefo’s memory than the leadership’s after-the-fact pity pies being eaten on air.

Again, we must reiterate the fact that real Nkrumahists know Nkrumah didn’t leave a legacy to be worshipped nor exploited at convenience, but rather ideals to be emulated.

They must be ashamed of their politics of convenience and get serious or get out for focused minds to occupy the Nkrumahist space.

Signed:

Ernesto Yeboah

Commander-in-Chief

Economic Fighters League

Commander Hardi Yakubu

Fighter General

Commander Jason Tutu

Communications & Students Command

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana