Lawyer for Jihad Chaaban, the Lebanese supervisor at the centre of the Marwako assault case, has denied claims that his client and the management of Marwako Fast foods, are intimidating potential witnesses in the trial.

Mr. Chaaban was remanded into police custody on Wednesday by an Accra Magistrate Court and during proceedings, the prosecutor argued that the accused and Marwako management were threatening to dismiss staff members who had been invited by the police to serve as witnesses in the case.

But Mr. Chaaban’s lawyer, Augustine Asafo Adjei, rubbished such claims as false, noting that the police has said it has already concluded investigations.

Mr. Asafo Adjei also asserted that, during the court proceedings, the investigator looking into the case stated categorically that there was no external interference.

Speaking to Citi News‘ Fred Djabanor, he said: “So the issue is, if that is even true, which people are they going to parade as witnesses before the court? Who was there to come and testify? The police have said they have investigated that matter. What the police have said is that they have completed investigations.”

“That assertion by the police is false. See how they disgraced themselves before the court where the investigator who conducted the investigation is also saying another thing, then the commander comes in to say another thing… the investigator who is supposed to be doing the investigation said the person didn’t interfere.”

Mr. Chabaan, who is a Supervisor at the Abelemkpe branch of the Marwako Restaurant, is said to have grabbed the head of the 25-year-old Ghanaian female employee and dipped her face in blended pepper.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana