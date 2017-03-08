An Accra magistrate court has remanded to police custody the Lebanese Supervisor at the center of the Marwako Restaurant assault case, Jihad Chaaban.

The magistrate, Victoria Ghansah, gave the ruling after an application by the prosecution on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

The prosecutor argued that, the accused and the company had started interfering in the case, by threatening to dismiss staff members who had been invited by the police to serve as witnesses in the case.

The prosecutor also added that the remand was necessary because, the police could vouch for the security of the accused person.

Jihad Chaaban pleaded not guilty to three charges of causing harm, assault, and offensive conduct.

The Lebanese national, who is a Supervisor at the Abelemkpe branch of the Marwako Restaurant, is said to have grabbed the head of his Ghanaian female staff and dipped her face in blended pepper.

Jihad is also alleged to have subsequently locked her up with the burning and hurting eyes, preventing the other worried colleagues from helping her.

The 25-year old lady in an interview with Citi News, said she did not do anything wrong to provoke the attack.

But Mr. Chaaban in an apology letter said he did everything possible to get help for the victim after the incident.

He however disputed claims that he locked up the victim after he forced her face into the blended pepper.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana