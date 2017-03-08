Former President, John Mahama has given Emmanuel Tagoe a brand new Hyundai Accent saloon car in fulfillment of a promise he made to the boxer ahead of his fight against South African Fana Nzonke.

Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe who is under the management of Asamoah Gyan’s Babyjet Promotions defeated Fana Nzonke but Mahama was voted out of office, something that delayed the fulfillment of the promise.

“I thank President Mahama for this wonderful gesture. In fact it came at a time I wasn’t really expecting it,” Tagoe said after receiving the gift. I was home when I got a call from my coach that we have been invited by ex-president Mahama and when we got there, he redeemed his promise to me by giving me and my coach a brand new Hyundai accent saloon car each.”

“We are extremely grateful to him for this gift and I hope it spurs me on to greater heights,” he added.

By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana