John Mahama has called on Ghanaians to commit to making the world a better place for all girls and women.

Mahama posted via his Facebook page on Wednesday, March 08, 2017 that, “Let’s dedicate today to reflect on the toils of our mothers, sisters and wives. And let’s commit to making the world a better place for all girls and women.”

March 8 every year is dedicated to celebrating the struggle for women’s right. This year, the day is being celebrated globally under the theme, ‘Be bold for change’ with a charge on all to take bold pragmatic actions to accelerate gender parity.

Although stakeholders have lauded the progress made so far in ensuring parity, women in many parts of the world especially in Africa are still challenged with cultural and some workplace practices that work against their progress.

Such practices include, workplace sexual harassment, Female Genital Multilation, Child, Early and forced marriages.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana