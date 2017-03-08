Swansea City and Ghana forward Jordan Ayew says he has no positional preference as far as helping out his team is concerned.

The 25-year-old joined the Swans on a three and a half year deal in a swap transfer that saw Neil Taylor go in the opposite direction.

The versatile forward has only made 3 appearances for the team since making the move from Aston Villa.

On the field, Jordan has been alternated between the left wing and the central striker’s position but when questioned about his preferred position he was quick to indicate that helping the team regardless of his position is his priority.

“I don’t mind playing on the wing or upfront. “Wherever the manager places me I just want to be able to give a hundred percent. “Whatever happens after that isn’t too important to me,” he revealed.

By: Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana