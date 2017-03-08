The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the focus of the Nana Akufo-Addo government is to limit aid and dependency in the budget.

According to him, depending on foreign donors will not accelerate Ghana’s development agenda since such most of the aid programmes do not meet the development agenda of African countries.

Speaking at the African Diaspora Homecoming Conference organized by the Heritage and Cultural Society of Africa, Dr. Bawumia stated that the New Patriotic Party government aims at building a self sustaining economy by weaning the country off aid.

“We must make sure we combine our resources, our energies to make sure that Africa develop economically and self dependent. We want to move beyond aid and dependency, and we have to move beyond aid and dependency. That is key. There is no other way, we have to move beyond and that is why when we are looking at how to manage our economy the issue of building self sustaining independent economies is so key for all of us,” he said.

He stated that it is time for Africans in the diaspora to join hands in pooling resource to invest in Africa.

Stressing on the need for economic unity, Dr. Bawumia stated that individual African countries cannot achieve economic development unless there is harmonization.

“We cannot do it individually even within our own countries, we need to come together to do it together and in particular the resources we have in the diaspora, I think it is very key to us,” he said.

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana