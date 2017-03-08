A sixteen-year-old girl is reported to have committed suicide at New Tafo in the Eastern Region.

The lifeless body of the deceased was found by her mother in their kitchen on Tuesday [March 8, 2017] afternoon.

It is unclear what may have led the teenager who is a Junior High School pupil of Child of Hope Preparatory School, to commit the act that has left her family traumatized.

A neighbour of the family, Nana Kwasi, who spoke to Citi News, said “she [the deceased] lives with her mother and two younger sisters. The mother said she was looking for her ward to help her cook for the family but she couldn’t be found. She sent the sister to go out and look for her but they didn’t find her.”

She decided to go to the kitchen and cook by herself, that was when she found her hanging inside the kitchen. She said she has no idea why her daughter committed suicide.

“The issue is with the New Tafo police station, and they have commenced investigation into it, the body has been deposited at the New Tafo Government Hospital for post-mortem.”

There appears to be a growing incidents of suicide among young people in Ghana in recent times, following a similar occurrence at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), which involves the daughter of a Member of Parliament.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana