The Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Ernest Henry Norgbey, has charged students in his constituency to eschew truancy and be committed to their studies, saying it is the surest way to become successful.

He said it was time for Ashaiman to produce many more scholars.

Speaking at the 60th independence day parade at Ashaiman, Mr. Norgbey encouraged students to take their lessons serious, and not be bothered by their geographical location.

“I want to urge all of you to endeavor to take your lessons serious and desist from visiting game centres at the expense of your books. Do not think because you are in Ashaiman, you cannot achieve greater heights in life, rather you are positioned at Ashaiman because all of you here are destined for greatness so make sure you make no time for unnecessary things except your books.”

The MP announced that, he will soon begin his promise of establishing a programme in the constituency dubbed ‘MP’s mock’ which will be implemented at the Junior and senior high schools for pupils and students preparing for their final year exams.

“Like I promised during my campaign ahead of the elections, the MP’s Mock will soon commence, and I will urge all of you to take advantage of it to test your abilities ahead of your main exams, to enable you come out with flying grades. I shall also arrange extra classes for final year students ahead of your final year exams. All these and many more interventions would be implemented in the education sector to help bring out best grades in Ashaiman under my tenure as your Member of Parliament”

Mr. Norgbey however donated 500 pieces of exercise books each to every participating school at the independence day parade.

By: Elis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana