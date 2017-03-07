Ghanaian lightweight boxer, Richard Commey, says he is ready ahead of his WBC Lightweight silver bout against Belgium’s Hedi Slimani on Saturday.

The bout forms part of the Freedom Fight Night boxing event which comes off at the Bukom Boxing Arena. The event is associated with the country’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

A win in Saturday’s bout will move the Commey up the WBC rankings and urge him closer to a chance at a world title fight.

Commey lost his first chance at a world title in an IBF Lightweight bout against Robert Eater Jnr in September last year but he remains confident that he can defeat the Belgian Slimani as he begins his quest for a world title.

“I never take any fight as a joke, so I prepare and train as hard as I can for every fight that comes my way. So I am really looking forward to it and I am very excited. This is a WBC Silver international and winning it will push me up in the rankings and that where I belong. Although I’ve had a couple of losses in the last year, this is a new year and a new era.” The bout which will be held at the Bukom Sports Emporium will be Commey’s first appearance at the arena and he spoke about the importance of putting up a good performance for the home crowd.

“It’s not just about winning; it’s about winning with style. And when I say with style I don’t necessarily knocking your opponent down, but exhibiting the boxing skills that you’ve got. I think this is a great opportunity for me to come back to winning ways, and also to fight in front of my home fans, and I’m just looking forward to winning in style,” he added.

Fellow Ghanaian boxers, Duke Micah and Fredrick Lawson, will also fight on the bill.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana