Ghanaians have been advised to put premium on food safety by going the extra mile to make sure that the food they eat is free from any bacterial infection.

Mr. David Asah-Kissiedu, Deputy Chief Dietician, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), expressed deep worry about the situation where many overlook proper hygiene at the various stages of food preparation.

He warned that, ignorance in this regard was dangerous and could result in food poisoning.

The dietician gave the advice in Kumasi.

Mr. Asah-Kissiedu said, nobody should discount the assertion by Pastor Mensah Otabil, General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), that “fufu” was killing Africans and said, that could be true, when it is not prepared under hygienic conditions.

The pestle and mortar which are used for pounding ‘fufu’ are often not kept well, leaving insects to feast on them.

He made reference to instances where people used mortars that had developed cracks, with rotten food stuck in them, rendering the fresh ‘fufu’ unwholesome.

Mr. Asah- Kissiedu highlighted the need to thoroughly wash the pestle and mortar with warm water, before and after their use.

He said, they should also be covered with clean cloth or polythene bags to keep away flies and other insects.

He also advised that cracked pestles and mortars be replaced.

He indicated that the ‘fufu’ pounding machine was equally not safe as the metals used in grinding, rub against each other, and particles of the metals get into the food.

He called for research to be conducted to ascertain the type of metals used to help prevent cancers.

He urged the populace increase the consumption of vegetables and beans.

Source: GNA