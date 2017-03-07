One person has been killed in a highway robbery that occurred on the Atebubu-Kumasi highway.

Some suspected armed robbers reportedly launched an attack on a vehicle plying the highway, and fired shots that hit and killed a prison officer leaving another injured.

A local reporter with BA News, Frank Aboagye, told Citi News the incident took place around 5.15am on Monday [March 7, 2017] between Amantin and Akokoa.

He said the injured prison officer was subsequently taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment, where he later died.

Some of the passengers said the armed robbers made away with the uniforms of the prison officers and a pistol.

The former District Chief Executive of the Atebubu-Amantin district, Eric Osei, who was also a victim, said his money and a mobile phone was taken away by the robbers.

A formal complaint has since been made at the Atebubu police station, which has commenced investigations to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

The police in the Brong Ahafo Region say they are yet to make any arrest.

The Atebubu District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Joseph Atsu Dzinaku, told Citi News his outfit is working tirelessly to arrest the culprits.

“Now, the police is doing its best to ensure that sanity prevails on the road. We are on the roads now; some names have been mentioned and we are working on those names but so far no arrest has been made yet,” he said.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor