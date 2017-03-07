The Lebanese supervisor at the centre of the assault case at the Abelemkpe branch of Marwako Fast Foods in Accra, is disputing claims he locked up the victim, a female employee, after he forced her face in blended pepper.

Initial reports indicated that, the supervisor, Jihad Chaaban, locked up the victim to prevent her from getting some treatment for her burning eyes.

But Mr. Chaaban, who has since been suspended by Marwako Management, insists he tried to get her some medical treatment after his bout of anger.

In an apology letter addressed to the victim, he said “I was deeply worried when I didn’t find you minutes after the incident but a bit relieved when I traced you immediately to the dressing room and got my colleague supervisor to rush you to the pharmacy which unfortunately had closed at that time of the night,” he said in an apology letter to the victim, Evelyn Boakye.

Explaining circumstances that led to the incident, Mr. Chaaban said all that he sought to do was to point out something “I found wrong”.

He further explained that, the whole issue was an accident saying, “I admit I was angry a bit at that moment and saw you panic and accidentally resulting in the pepper splashing onto your face.”

He said he was “again not happy at that news because it was only a little after 9pm, but assured of some relief for you when you found alternative first aid in shea butter, and left for home shortly after and ahead of the official 11 pm closing time.”

Marwako’s management condemned the incident saying it did not condone the actions of the suspended supervisor.

Mr. Chaaban was arrested and interrogated by police, but is currently on bail pending further investigations.

Evelyn Boakye is said to have received the apology letter, but insists that she wants nothing but justice as a statement against employers who maltreat their workers.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana