The Member of Parliament, of Awutu Senya West Constituency, Hon. Nenyi George Andah, in collaboration with Junior Shapers Africa, the organizer of a monthly boys mentoring programme based in Accra, has rolled out the maiden edition of the Junior Boys Mentoring Clinic at The Pentecost Church General Assembly at Bawjiase.

The Boys Empowerment Project is pivoted on four thematic areas: Instilling Discipline &Responsibility, Self- Discovery, Vocational Empowerment and Mindset Renewal. This novelty initiative in the constituency is supported by the MP and organized by Junior Shapers Africa (JSA), a male child empowerment social enterprise.

JSA trained about 400 school boys drawn from various schools within the Awutu Senya West Constituency.

The MP said “This is in line with the Ghana@60 theme of Mobilizing for Ghana’s future, and our Manifesto theme of Creating Prosperity and Equal Opportunities for all.”

With this initiative, the MP hopes to engage the youth especially fresh voters and collect data, address basic welfare challenges, build a superior locally relevant and sustainable relationship with them, in order to empower them and change their mindset about politics and their personal role to make an impact in society.

In her opening address, the District Director of Education, Mrs. Anna Belinda Baidoo, was grateful to the Hon.MP and JSA, and urged the enthusiastic young boys to heed to the words of encouragement and advice from the Facilitators in order to become the change they seek for.

Mrs Ethel Marfo, the Founding Director of Junior Shapers Africa, which runs behaviour change programmes for children especially boys to help them explore the expectations placed upon them as future leaders, remarked that the boys were blessed to have an MP who is passionate about youth development.

She reiterated the importance of renewing their mindset in a bid to take advantage of the MP’s innovations and the Government’s agenda for the youth.

The interactions were interspersed with thought-provoking video documentaries and insightful presentations. There was also free medical screening for the boys which was coordinated by The Patients Friend Foundation.

In his presentation as The Host & Guest of Honour, Hon. Nenyi George Andah provoked the boys to believe in themselves and in Ghana. He broke the ice by challenging the boys to recite or sing the National Anthem without errors. An exercise he duly rewarded the few bold and action oriented boys who accepted the challenge and sang the Anthem.

He underscored the importance for these boys to properly position themselves to benefit from the numerous interventions he’s going to roll out for his constituents.

He added that, he was not only optimistic in the President’s vision of a transformed Ghana, but also very hopeful of a transformed constituency of responsible men and women pursuing their dreams.

He challenged the boys to be honest with themselves, hardworking and humble, stating that these qualities were important to becoming responsible men.

A JSA Faculty member and teacher at the St Martin de Porres School in Dansoman- Accra, Kodwo Baidoo and Francis Nunoo, founder at Mastermind Art &Technology, walked the boys through innovative presentations and the benefits of acquiring vocational skills.

The boys were encouraged to look within themselves to unearth and nurture their talents, dreams and passions.

“The corporate space is too crowded already and might no longer be able to accommodate them for which reason there is the need to rigorously pursue vocational and technical skills to become self employed in the nearest future” Kodwo advised.

The day was concluded with an insightful presentation on Temperaments facilitated by JSA Faculty Member, Pastor Claude Mann, who he helped the boys to discover their temperaments, their behavioural patterns and career choices with respect to their temperaments.

The District Coordinator of Education, Samuel Amoah, expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the Education Directorate and hinted of a possible repeat of the training program on Circuit basis for boys and girls.

He was assured of JSA’s full support in contributing towards the mobilization for Ghana’s Future.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana