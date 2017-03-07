The Northern Region Minister, Salifu Saeed has tasked patrons of Citi FM’s Heritage Caravan to repackage what he calls the image of the region to attract investors to that part of the country.

He made the call when he hosted participants of the Heritage Caravan at a cocktail party last night.

The Heritage caravan started from Accra, moved to Kumasi after touring the Kumasi Fort and Military Museums and the Komfo Anokye sword site.

From Kumasi the caravan embarked on another exciting 9 hour journey, to Tamale, Northern Regional capital.

The convoy drove through popular cities and towns like, Techiman, Tuabodom, Kintampo, Dawadawa, Fufulso junction.

Patrons we amazed by the changing countryside scenes as we drove through the Savannah lands of the Northern Region.

They were also excited after we crossed the Black and White at Buipe and Yapei.



The caravan will spend two days in this part of the country.

As part of day three the caravan will visit the Paga Crocodile pond.

After that kind gesture from the Northern regional Minister, Mark Danso Addison of HFC Bank, thanked the Minster on behalf of the patrons on the Citi Heritage Caravan.

By: Kojo Agyemang/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Photos by: Nii Darku