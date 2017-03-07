The final list of validated customers of DKM Microfinance Company is to be released tomorrow (March 8, 2017) at the eight designated branches of GCB Bank.

This is according to the Registrar General’s Department which is the Official Liquidator for DKM Microfinance.

Customers who have investments below GHc10,000 will receive all their monies while those with investment above GHc10,000 will receive GHc 10,000 followed by arrangements to claim the rest later.

In an interview with Citi Business News, the Principal Company Inspector for DKM Microfinance, Jones Nathaniel Ansah explained that the final list contains not less than ten thousand people who can go and claim their investments.

“…. It has finally come to an end with the final list that is to be released tomorrow, per the information I gathered from PWC, the final list has about ten thousand creditors, specifically the people who have not had their names on any of the previous lists,” he said.

Meanwhile investigations into the alleged reports of bribery against workers and security personnel of GCB bank by DKM customers are still ongoing and is expected to be completed soon.

It will be recalled that some DKM customers made allegations against officials of the GCB Bank as well as security personnel at the various payment stations saying that officials would demand between GH¢200 and GH¢500 before paying customers their locked up cash.

So far a total of sixty thousand customers have received payment for their locked up investments.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana