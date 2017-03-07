The Member of Parliament for the Keta constituency, Richard Quashigah has called for stringent application of the country’s labour laws as a measure of preventing abuse of any form and character at workplaces.

He contends that when such is done it will help in curtailing the wanton abuse of Ghanaian workers by their foreign employees in the country.

His comments come on the back of alleged assault on a staff ofRestaurant by her Lebanese supervisor who dipped the face of hisin hot pepper. There have also been instances where human right abuses have been visited on some Ghanaian employees by their bosses.

But in a Citi News interview, Richard Quashigah said it’s high time, the labour laws were applied appropriately.

“Where we have laws in this country as far as labour issues are concerned, how people should be treated at their work places, the rights that they have under the laws ought to be obeyed,” he said.

The legislator added that, “the labour act 651 2003 spells out clearly what the rights of a worker is, so if somebody engages a Ghanaian to work for him or her, being a Ghanaian or a foreigner, you must understand what the laws of this country are and work within that remit.”

Meanwhile, Gender Minister, Afisa Otiko Djaba has given assurances that justice will be served to the 25-year-old Ghanaian waitress, Evelyn Boakye. In a Facebook post yesterday, she said the Ministry is in collaboration with the appropriate security agencies and are putting in place the necessary measures to address the issue.

In a related development, the Lebanaese supervisor at the centre of the issue, Jihad Chaaban in an apology to the victim has “I wish very sincerely to personally apologize to you for the incident of 26th February 2017 at our Abelenkpe place of work.”

He has however denied reports that the victim was locked up after the incident, explaining that he rather tried to get help for her.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

