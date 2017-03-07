Following a two-hour downpour in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region, a school pupil yet to be identified, has been confirmed dead whilst four other adults have also been rendered unconscious when they were electrocuted by electric cables which fell during the rain.

Narrating the incident to journalists, an eyewitness said, “a kenkey seller during the downpour got electrocuted when she tried to step into the rain to cover her stuff.”

She was said to have “remained stiff and unconscious for over an hour immediately she stepped into the electrically charged gushing water. Though a police man gathered the strength to pull her out, he also got electrocuted in the process and stiffened before he could get out with the Kenney seller,” this eyewitness added.

Another eyewitness said that two other women and a schoolboy also got electrocuted.

All the five victims according to reports were rushed to the SDA Clinic at the Takoradi Market Circle for treatment.

The point where electrically charged cables got in touch with the gushing water is yet to be known, though some suspect it might have been caused by the many illegal connections around the market.

The third woman is also said to be in critical condition.

Doctors at the SDA clinic at Takoradi Market Circle pronounced the yet to be identified school pupil dead while the rest of the victims have since been transferred to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi.

Meanwhile, scores of police personnel at the Effiakuma police quarters have been rendered homeless following the downpour.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana