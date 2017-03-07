The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ledzokuku Constituency, Dr. Oko Boye, has said that collective effort is needed to deal with the perennial flooding problems in the capital, Accra.

According to him, the incident of flooding in the city is as a result of choked gutters that hinders the flow of water anytime it rains.

He said such gutters must be desilted to prevent the flooding.

His assertion comes after the Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, announced that it will cost the country about $700 million to deal with the perennial flooding in Accra alone.

The minister said engineers had developed a plan for addressing the problem but funding is needed to ensure the work is done.

But speaking to Citi News during a clean-up exercise within the Ledzokuku constituency over the weekend, Dr. Oko Boye said the country can secure the funding if citizens get involved.

“The factors that lead to flooding are numerous and one of them is choked gutters so when you desilt the gutters it helps in the collective effort to reduce the flooding problems and the severity of the floods,” he said.

“We cannot say that because we are waiting for 700 million dollars, we will relax. Cleaning of the gutters is one important ways to curb flooding,” he added.

The Assembly Member for Ledzokuku Akro West, Nii Larkai Lamptey, who also participated in the clean-up exercise, urged the public to join in all local clean-up exercises saying “the gutters are very choked and there is the need for the public to join hands to help clean and desilt them.”

An opinion leader in the constituency, Nat Ayitey, lauded the Member of Parliament for the initiative, and pledged to support similar initiatives to rid the constituency of filth and avert the devastating effects of flooding.

Some parts of Accra have in the last few years suffered serious effects of flooding resulting from choked or improperly constructed drainage, buildings on waterways among others, leading to the loss of property and even lives.

By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana