Citi FM’s Heritage Caravan on Tuesday donated a branded sign post to the Paga Crocodile pond in the Upper East Region.

The donation forms part of activities marking Citi FM‘s annual Heritage Month celebration which takes place every March.

The new sign post was mounted at a vantage position to serve as a guide for tourists visiting the area.

As part of the celebration, the Heritage Caravan, which has a number of Ghanaians on board is deployed to tour Ghana.

The Caravan has since its take off last Sunday, March 3, 2017, toured parts of the Greater Accra Region, Ashanti, Northern, before heading to the Upper East Region.

Managing Director of Citi FM, Samuel Atta Mensah, during the handing over ceremony, explained that the gesture was a token from the station to the development of the pond.

For his part, the caretaker of the pond, Issahaki Manama lauded Citi FM for the gesture.

He said that “It was very difficult reading the inscription on the previous sign post.”

About the Paga Crocodile pond

Located in the north-eastern border of Ghana, Paga is a sacred crocodile sanctuary.

Although crocodiles are considered as wild creatures, the Paga crocodiles are friendly and coexist with humans.

The friendly relationship between the crocodiles and humans continue to baffle the minds of many. This is in contrast to the perception of crocodiles as dangerous.

It is a customary offence to harm, kill or show any sign of disrespect to the crocodile of Paga.

It is not uncommon to find children and or visitors sitting at the back of or holding the tale of a crocodile without any harm, after a sacrifice of fowl.

This is normal for the people of Paga but a mystery to visitors.

Other tourist attractions in the area include the Paga-Nania slave camp, the mystery dam of Kayoro called Kukula and the Nasaga Game Reserve, eight kilometers away from Burkina-Faso and Paga.

Heritage Caravan trip so far

The Heritage Caravan started from Accra, moved to Kumasi where the team toured the Kumasi Fort and Military Museums, and the Komfo Anokye sword site.

From Kumasi, the caravan embarked on another exciting 9 hour journey, to Tamale, Northern Regional capital.

They convoy drove through popular cities and towns like, Techiman, Tuabodom, Kintampo, Dawadawa and Fufulso junction.

Patrons were amazed by the changing countryside scenes as they drove through the Savannah lands of the Northern Region.

They were also excited after they crossed the Black and White Volta at Buipe and Yapei.

The caravan will spend two days in this part of the country.

The 2017 trip, which has Vodafone Cash, HFC Susu Plus Account and Top Oil as sponsors, has been packaged to give patrons an experience of a lifetime.

–

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Photos: Nii Darku Otoo