Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has challenged African countries to strive for economic independence.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the African Diaspora Homecoming Conference today [Tuesday], Dr. Bawumia said there should be a more conscious effort between Africans and the diaspora community for development.

He said Africa should look at countries such as Japan and China which have evolved with economic development by combining resources and energies.

“…In Africa, we also have to understand that the way we are looked at both in the diaspora and on the continent is very linked and the underlying link is the economic development of Africa, and we have to make sure we combine our resources, our energies to make sure that Africa becomes developed economically and self-dependent…You look at how perceptions in Japan and China have evolved and I think they have also evolved with economic development and you cannot deny that…”

“We have to move beyond aid dependency and that is why when we are looking at how to manage our economies, the issue of building self sustaining independent economies is key for all of us and I think we cannot do it individually. We need to come together.”

Gov’t will fix Ghana’s economy

The Vice President’s comment comes days after he indicated that, his government is working on modalities to fix Ghana’s economy.

According to him, government is hopeful to turn things around with support from the private sector.

“This is our sixth week in government but we have already started doing some things we believe are going to turn around this economy and all what we are doing is focusing on private enterprises, private investments and protecting the public purse making sure that we have value for money for what we do,” he said.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana