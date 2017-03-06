President Nana Addo has said Ghana has no excuse to “wallow in unacceptable poverty” after 60 years of independence from colonialism.

“We have run out of excuses and it is time to set Ghana to rights and get our country to where it should . Sixty years after those heady days, too many of our people continue to wallow in unacceptable poverty. After sixty years, we have run out of excuses and it is time to set Ghana to rights and get our country to where it should be,” the President said at the 6th March Independence Parade on Monday.

Ghana today [Monday], March 6, 2017, turned 60 years since it attained independence on March 6, 1957, after 113 years a colonial rule.

Previously known as the Gold Coast, Ghana was the first Sub-Saharan African country to become independent on the back of Ghana’s first President and his Pan-African ethos, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The President recalled that, at “independence, the popular slogan was to seek first the political kingdom and all other things would be added.”

“We assumed and, indeed, we expected that rapid economic development would follow the political freedom that we achieved.”

He was however quick to add that “sadly, the economic dividend that was meant to accompany our freedom has still not materialized.”

The President said the challenge before us is to therefore to “build our economy and generate a prosperous, progressive and dignified life for the mass of our people. Hard work, enterprise, creativity and a consistent fight against corruption in public life would bring the transformation we seek”

He was optimistic that Ghana can achieve its dream of building the economy if we “move and act as a united people. “

“We must take pride in our diversity by all means, but the Ghanaian must always rise above the ethnic or sectional interest. We have a bright future and we must mobilize all our resources and all our strengths, here and in the Ghanaian Diaspora, to get to that promised land faster.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

