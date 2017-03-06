One of the UK’s “most wanted” men has been found hiding behind a wardrobe in Bradford, police have said.

The unnamed Slovakian national, who was being sought for multiple serious sexual offences in his native country, was found in Girlington on Saturday.

Officers searched three different homes before he was found at a fourth address.

He has been arrested and taken to a detention centre before being deported, West Yorkshire Police said.

In a Facebook posting, the force said it was “feeling accomplished” and several officers had “conducted enquiries” in that part of Bradford, looking for the man who they said had links to the area.

It added: “After speaking with members of the local community four different addresses in Girlington were searched by the above officers. The male was located at the fourth address hiding behind a wardrobe.

“Good mornings work!”

Source: BBC