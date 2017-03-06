The Chief Executive Officer of MPS, Mohammed Samara, has said the Tema motorway roundabout improvement works is scheduled to be completed in August 2017.

The assurance was made when the Roads and Transport Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, paid a working visit to the site to see at first hand the progress of work so far.

The project when completed, will ease the traffic at the Tema roundabout where vehicles who ply the Tema-Accra motorway will not have to get stuck in traffic for long hours at the roundabout.

The Tema motorway roundabout improvement works project, which cost 28 million Ghana cedis, commencd in October last year by the Meridian Port Services as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibilities.

According to the CEO of MPS, “the project consist of the creation of four slip roads to reduce the number of vehicles approaching the roundabout and an additional third lane to widen the roundabout itself”

He added that, the project is solely financed by MPS, and is aimed at alleviating difficulties within the Tema enclave and beyond.

He said ” it is always our philosophy to help contribute our quota towards the society where we operate, and it is our vision that this project helps reduce traffic bottlenecks around the motorway roundabout.”

Mr. Samara however noted that, MPS is committed to ensuring that the project is completed on schedule, adding that progress made so far is about 40%, which includes clearing, demolition, earthworks, drainage and utilities relocation.

The Minister on his part urged the contractors to ensure the work meets the deadline as stated, to bring relief to motorists who ply the road.

He said the main Tema roundabout fly over project will commence soon after the slip ways are done to bring permanent relief to motorists who live in and around Tema, as well as cargo trucks that commute through to the sub-region.

–

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana