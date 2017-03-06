Police in the Ashanti Region may be a step closer to rounding up the suspects in the mob action that saw a woman stripped and sexually assaulted at Adum in Kumasi for allegedly stealing money.

A court in Kumasi has remanded a suspect in the case into police custody after he admitted taking part in the mob action.

The suspect, one Kwasi Gyamfi, thus pleaded guilty to the indecent assault charges leveled against him.

Speaking to Citi News, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Ken Yeboah, said the suspect was also helping the police to identify others involved in the abuse.

“We organised an operation around that area and we got some 23 people and based on the details, we were able to arrest one person who admitted he took part and mentioned some names. So we are following up on the names to arrest those people,” DCOP Yeboah revealed.

Background

A video, which captured some men beating and stripping the victim naked, went viral on social media a few weeks ago.

The lady was accused of stealing 1,100 from a shop owner at the central business district of Adum. The incident sparked public outrage with some scorn being directed at the Gender Ministry for its perceived delay in taking action on the incident.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, however said it was unjustifiable for Ghanaians to criticize her Ministry for not swiftly condemning the assault.

Madam Djaba said the Ministry refused to respond as soon the incident occurred because of the lack of details available at the time.

The Gender Minister, however eventually condemned the act and asked the Police to deal with the culprits.

24 suspects had been arrested in the aftermath of the incident by the Ashanti Regional Police Command but they have since been granted bail.

Whereabouts of the still unknown

Meanwhile, the victim is yet to return to police to assist with investigations after she reported the incident which occurred on Friday, February 17.

Reports indicate she was handed a medical form by police after giving her statement on the incident.

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana