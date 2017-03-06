One of Ghana’s leading second cycle institutions St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School is celebrating its 65th Anniversary this month.

Ahead of the main event, a series of programmes have been lined up by the old students association popularly called Old Toms to whip up support.

On Saturday, March 11, 2017 the anniversary celebration kicks off with a Speech and Prize-giving day fun walk. It starts from the school’s premises at 6.00am.

Below is the full programme line up:

OLD TOMS COMING EVENTS – MARCH 2017

1. 65th Anniversary speech & prize-giving day fun walk

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017

Starting from: School premises

Time: 6.00am

Route:

Aquinas compound, Cantonments – Danquah circle – Oxford Street – Photo Club – St. Peter’s Catholic Club(Former Aquinas College) – Osu Police Station – Castle traffic light – Presby traffic light

Option 1: – back to Oxford Street and Aquinas, compound, Cantonments

Option 2: – Otherwise

Note:

(a) This funwalk is being organized by the Old Toms as part of the 65th anniversary celebration which has been fused with the speech and prize-giving day

(b) In attendance will be encampment students, section of police cadet and brass band group, tutors etc

(c) After the funwalk there will be a short keep fit exercise after which all will be entertained with music in the presence of a cash bar.

2. 65th anniversary speech & prize giving day

This main event is slated to take place a week after the funwalk and is as follows:

DATE: Saturday, March 18, 2017

VENUE: St. Thomas Aquinas School Premises

TIME: 9.30am

THEME:

“Quality Education, a Medium for Sustainable Development- The Day School

Experience”

CHAIRMAN:

OT-76 Prof. Clement K. DZIDONU, President of Accra Institute of Technology-AIT

SPECIAL GUEST OF HONOUR:

Hon. Vincent Sowah ODOTEI, MP, La Dade-Kotopon

GUEST OF HONOUR:

OT-86 Prof. Abednego Feehi Oko AMARTEY, VC of University of Professional Studies,

Accra – UPSA

–

