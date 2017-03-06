The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) has honoured Okyeame Kwame by making him a co-opted member of the institute. This is in recognition of Okyeame Kwame’s professional use of marketing in enhancing his art.



“We believe Okyeame Kwame personifies the values we uphold here. From the angle of the youth and students, we think he’s someone who resonates positively with them,” Dr George Eric Gyemfi-Osew, president of CIMG said. “Branding could be from all angles and he showed us unorthodox ways, which is coming from a younger person with a different dimension.”

CiMG presented Okyeame Kwame with a medal and some certificates when this honour was bestowed on him on February 3, 2017. On the same day, Okyeame delivered a presentation at the institute’s Continuous Professional Development (CPD) seminar. The theme of the seminar was ‘Branding for Global Recognition.’





By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana