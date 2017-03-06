Zimbabwe President, Robert Mugabe, is among the many African leaders who are in Accra to partake in Ghana’s 60th Independence Day anniversary parade.

Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and Ivory Coast’s Alhassane Outtara, are also expected at the event later today [6th March 2017].

The others include Vice President of Zambia, Inonge Wina; and Togo’s president, Faure Gnassingbé.

Zimbabwe’s Presidential spokesperson and Information, Media and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary, George Charamba, told the media that Ghana was a torch bearer of African independence.

“For us, Ghana is a symbol of African freedom struggles and independence and by going back to Ghana, His Excellency is associating himself with the politics and persuasion of Ghana in the context of Africa’s struggles for independence,” he said.

“Secondly, the President had a teaching stint in Ghana soon after its independence, so there is an emotional attachment to his return there besides the marital factor.

“Because of the President’s presence in Ghana at that critical time, he became a vector through which Ghana’s pan-African politics and instruments of the struggle were introduced into nationalist politics in the then Rhodesia.”

President Mugabe is on record as saying the nationalist movement in then Rhodesia learnt a lot from Ghana’s independence, including the women’s league concept through the late First Lady, Sally Mugabe.

Ghana’s 60th independence anniversary is being marked at the Black Star square with a grand traditional parade of security services, school pupils, and government and private organizations to be superintended by president Nana Akufo-Addo.

Similar parades will take place in the various district and regional capitals across the country to be superintended by Regional Ministers and District Chief Executives.

The theme for Ghana’s 60th anniversary is “Mobilising for Ghana’s future.”

Ghana was the first Sub-Saharan African country to gain independence after struggles led by its first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah and other political leaders.

As part of the year-long celebrations, several events and projects will be undertaken by the government across the country; including the commissioning of a presidential museum and sod cutting for a national cathedral.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

