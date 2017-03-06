The presence of Zimbabwe President, Robert Mugabe at Ghana’s diamond jubilee celebration in Accra, appears to have brought a lot of excitement to Ghanaians.

The 93-year-old leader is undoubtedly one of the most popular African leaders in Ghana.

He gained much popularity in the West African country over some striking comments he made especially with regards to his country’s stance on homosexuality.

Ghanaians have taken to social media to share various comments and observations from the former AU leader’s presence at the anniversary celebration.

Mr. Mugabe is connected to Ghana in many ways as he once taught as a teacher in Ghana, and got a Ghanaian wife.

Ghanaians are attentively watching President Mugabe’s lips, If he say #Fi it will turn to quote right now… 😂😂😂😂 — Benjamin Lartei (@BenjaminLartei) March 6, 2017

Mugabe is here to give the internet another meme. — Agent Ressler (@poundsborga) March 6, 2017

Them really dey stress Mugabe. Edey Mobor me sef. There are a few things you can’t cheat on. One is old age. — Rabbi. (@Obiba_) March 6, 2017

Mugabe is in town. The only I want to shake hands w/ today. I’m want tap more quotes — Quophi Duke El Jefe (@donduke86) March 6, 2017

We go see the Mugabe go tinop den lef — MICHAEL BLIGNAM (@m_bligzz) March 6, 2017

Distin dem dey do di3 by now Mugabe lay mattress for the floor there dey snore already — Papa m3nsah (@GarNettSKM) March 6, 2017

Where Robert Mugabe dey sit is dangerous oo.. It’ll be so easy for him to tell our Prez to learn from him and enjoy power saaa.. — Otu Abiam (@iamOtu) March 6, 2017

The only President amongst African Presidents,H.E Robert Gabriel Mugabe ,welcome to Ghana @60 celebration.# LoveU — Shadrack F. Ahiable (@fofoahiable) March 6, 2017

