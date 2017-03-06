President Akufo-Addo has implored Ghanaians to mobilize for a better future that will give every citizen equal opportunities to realize their potential .

He made the appeal at the 6th March Independence Parade at the Black Star Square in Accra.

“Let us mobilize for the happy and prosperous Ghana of tomorrow, in which all of us, including our youth, our women and the vulnerable in our society, will have equal opportunities to realise their potential, and build lives of dignity. Then, our independence will be meaningful. Then, we will have a Ghana beyond aid,” Nana Addo said.

While expressing hope that Ghanaians will “continue to make ourselves worthy inheritors of this land”, the President was also optimistic that “we [Ghanaians] can achieve the dreams of our forebears.”

The President for the better of his speech, gave brief history of the country’s independence struggle, acknowledging the men and women whose contribution have brought the country to this point.

We’re endangering survival of lands

The President also expressed concern about the high levels of environmental degradation, saying Ghanaians are “the endangering the very survival of the beautiful and blessed land that our forebears bequeathed to us.”

“The dense forests, that were home to varied trees, plants and fauna, have largely disappeared. Today, we import timber for our use, and the description of our land as a tropical forest no longer fits the reality

Nana Addo reminded Ghanaians about the “right to exploit the bounties of the earth and extract the minerals and even redirect the path of the rivers” but was quick to add that “we do not have the right to denude the land of the plants and fauna nor poison the rivers and lakes.”

“There is nothing we can do better to pay homage to those who fought to free us from bondage than to dedicate this 60th independence anniversary to protecting our environment and regenerating the lands and water bodies,” he added.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana