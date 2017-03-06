Former President John Mahama has urged Ghanaians to dedicate themselves to the service of the country to make it better for the next 60 years.

He commended Ghanaians for the country’s feats as it celebrates it’s the 60th independence anniversary.

“I salute all Ghanaians. Let’s dedicate ourselves, on this occasion, to make the next 60years even better. #Ghana #AfricaRising #AHappyPeople,” John Mahama tweeted on Monday.

Ghana, today, 6th March, 2017 celebrates its 60th anniversary after gaining independence from British rule in 1957.

On this day every year, the event is marked with a major national parade of school children, security services and various governmental and private organizations at the Black Star square in Accra, usually with the President in attendance.

Several other parades are a held in other parts of the country superintended by district assembly executives and regional ministers.

John Mahama in his capacity as president, superintended over four (4) Independence Day parades in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

One of the major phenomena that characterized the various parades during John Mahama’s tenure as president was a heavy downpour that disrupted the 2014 parade.

President John Mahama in his remarks said, “What it means is that we must implement climate change adaptability to better able predict the weather. We must sharpen our ability to predict how the weather will behave so we can adapt to it.”

The 60th independence anniversary celebration, under President Akufo-Addo will be under the theme, “mobilizing for Ghana’s future.”

Series of events and projects have been lined up to be undertaken in the year-long celebration which the government has budgeted GH¢20 million for.

Ivorian president, Alhassane Ouattara, Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe and Liberian president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf are among the many dignitaries expected at Ghana’s independence day parade today.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

