President Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to eschew excuses and join in building the nation for economic prosperity.

According to him, the challenge before the nation is to build the economy to provide an improved standard of living for all Ghanaians.

Speaking at the 60th anniversary ceremony at the Black Stars Square in Accra, President Akufo-Addo stated that, Ghana must pursue economic independence after attaining political independence.

“After sixty years, we have run out of excuses and it is time to set Ghana to right and get our country to where it should be. The challenge before us is to build our economy and generate a prosperous, progressive and dignified life for the mass of our people. Hard work, enterprise, creativity and a consistent fight against corruption in public life would bring the transformation we seek,” he said.

“We will achieve these goals when we move and act as a united people. We must take pride in our diversity by all means, but the Ghanaian must always rise above the ethnic or sectional interest. We have a bright future and we must mobilize all our resources and all our strengths, here and in the Ghanaian Diaspora, to get to that Promised Land faster,” he appealed.

He cautioned against the general notion that economic development will follow political independence, and called on Ghanaians to join in bringing back the spirit of patriotism for nation building.

“At independence, the popular slogan was to seek first the political kingdom and all other things would be added. We assumed and, indeed, we expected that rapid economic development would follow the political freedom that we achieved”.

He pointed out that, the reality and narrative have been different as most Ghanaians wallow in poverty.

“Sadly, the economic dividend that was meant to accompany our freedom has still not materialised. Sixty years after those heady days, too many of our people continue to wallow in unacceptable poverty,” he said.

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana