The Lebanese Supervisor of the Abelenkpe branch of Marwako Fast Foods, Jihad Chaaban, who has been accused of dipping a Ghanaian female employee’s face in blended pepper, has issued an apology to the victim.

Mr. Chaaban, in his letter of apology said : “I wish very sincerely to personally apologize to you for the incident of 26th February 2017 at our Abelenkpe place of work.”

The victim, 25 year old Evelyn Boakye, is said to have received the apology letter, but insists that she wants nothing but justice, to serve as a deterrent to many employers who maltreat their workers, especially in firms operated by foreign nationals.

Mr. Chaaban’s side of the story

Explaining circumstances that led to the incident, Mr. Chaaban said “True to God, all I sought to do was to point you to something I found wrong . I admit I was angry a bit at that moment and saw you panic and accidentally resulting in the pepper splashing onto your face.”

“I was deeply worried when I didn’t find you minutes after the incident but a bit relieved when I traced you immediately to the dressing room and got my colleague supervisor to rush you to the pharmacy which unfortunately had closed at that time of the night,”he further revealed.

He said he was “again not happy at that news because it was only a little after 9pm, but assured of some relief for you when you found alternative first aid in shea butter, and left for home shortly after and ahead of the official 11pm closing time.”

“Please don’t feel I have any hatred for you because you hot Police to arrest me and I have to face prosecution and disciplinary proceedings at the same time. I also regret that you may have felt the transport money I gave you was intended to stop you from taking any action. I take my suspension in good faith because of what happened which has not only hurt you but also brought such embarrassment to the company we both gave our best to give it the excellent reputation it enjoys.”

“Once again without prejudice I very sincerely regret the incident and apologize to you. May I plead with you to answer calls from the company because I understand they want to offer whatever assistance they can to you during this period till everything is over.”

Mr. Chabaan has been accused of locking up the 25 year-old with the burning and hurting eyes, preventing her other worried colleagues from helping her.

Marwako suspends Lebanese supervisor for ‘assaulting’ Ghanaian worker

He was subsequently suspended by management of the Restaurant.

Marwako in a statement said it deeply regrets the incident, and assured that it did not condone the actions of the suspended supervisor.

“Management assures its clients and the general public that it does not and will never condone mistreatment of its workers and therefore condemns in no uncertain terms the alleged assault.”

The case, which is being handled by the police, has generated a lot of public interest and has raised many concerns about the treatment meted out to Ghanaians in companies owned by foreign nationals.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, ASP Effia Tenge, said Jihad has been arrested and granted a police enquiry bail as investigations continue.

This was after the victim was given medical forms to seek medical treatment.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

