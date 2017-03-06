Ghana’s 60th Independence Day anniversary was commemorated with a parade at the Black Star Square in Accra today, Monday, March 6, 2017.

The parade was graced by the three former Presidents of the country – Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufour and John Mahama as well as heads of states and dignitaries from neighbouring countries.

The Diamond Jubilee was themed: “Mobilizing for Ghana’s future.”



President Akufo-Addo in his address at the Black Star Square implored Ghanaians to mobilize for a better future that will give every citizen equal opportunity to realize their potential.

“Let us mobilize for the happy and prosperous Ghana of tomorrow, in which all of us, including our youth, our women and the vulnerable in our society, will have equal opportunities to realise their potential, and build lives of dignity. Then, our independence will be meaningful. Then, we will have a Ghana beyond aid,” Nana Addo said.

While expressing hope that Ghanaians will “continue to make ourselves worthy inheritors of this land”, the President was also optimistic that “we [Ghanaians] can achieve the dreams of our forebears.”

The President for the better of his speech gave brief history of the country’s independence struggle, acknowledging the men and women whose contributions have brought the country to this point.

Photos by: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

