President Nana Akufo-Addo has promised urgent measures to deal with the canker of the encroachment on school lands nationwide.

The President was speaking at the 90th Anniversary celebration of Achimota School, which has had to contend with the threat of land guards due to encroachment on their land.

The school has in the past lamented the threat to the security of students, as it revealed that five murders took place on the school property at some point in 2016.

President Akufo-Addo described encroachment on Achimota school lands, and its resulting consequences, as sad, whilst noting that all Ghanaians had a stake in the state of the school, which is known to be an academic icon that has tutored many prominent Ghanaians including President Akufo-Addo’s father, former Chief Justice and President of Ghana, Edward Akufo-Addo.

“The safety and security of Achimota cannot be the responsibility of only those who go to school here or are old students. Achimota is a national icon. It belongs to the people of Ghana and the conversation about what happens to Achimota cannot be limited to a discussion within these walls,” the President said.

“Other schools have lost lives, not on the dramatic scale of Achimota but what little they have lost means they no longer have a playing field and the consequences are equally grave. The problem of encroachment of school lands as a whole will receive urgent attention from my government.”

President Akufo-Addo assured that his government would strive for a “satisfactory solution” on the matter of encroachment.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmoline.com/Ghana