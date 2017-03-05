US President Donald Trump has called for his allegations that Barack Obama ordered his phones to be tapped during the election campaign to be investigated by Congress.

His press secretary said the inquiry into alleged Russian interference in the election should also probe whether executive powers were abused.

Mr Trump made the claims in a series of tweets but offered no evidence.

Mr Obama never “ordered surveillance of any US citizen”, his spokesman said.

Mr Trump, who has been facing intense scrutiny over alleged Russian interference in support of his election campaign, made the wire-tapping allegation in a series of tweets early on Saturday.

Writing from his weekend home in Florida, he called the alleged tapping “Nixon/Watergate”, referring to the notorious political scandal of 1972, which led to the downfall of President Richard Nixon.

His claims sparked calls from Republican and Democrat politicians alike for details to back them up.

In another series of tweets on Sunday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer did not provide any further evidence.

He said: “Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling.

“President Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016.”

He added: “Neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted.”

