Some porridge and coconut sellers at Sapeiman Junction in Accra, narrowly escaped death on Sunday, when two articulated trucks zoomed into their wares in a horrific crash.

One of the articulated truck drivers who spoke to Citi News’ Nana Boakye Yiadom, stated that he was coming from the Kumasi-Accra end of the stretch and was about negotiating a curve to Sapeiman, when the other articulated truck run into him, dragging his vehicle over a 50-metre stretch.

Though no casualties were recorded, he explained that his conductor sustained injuries after falling off the heaps of bags of charcoal in the truck.

He added, “I was coming from the toll booth from the Kumasi road and I wanted to negotiate to Sapeiman, but because of the speed at which the other driver was driving, he could not apply brakes. His breaks failed.”

“Those selling around, realizing we were going to crash into them, run for their lives. If they had not done that, I would have killed them.”

By: Zoe Abu-Baidoo/citifmonline.com/Ghana

