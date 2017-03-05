Manchester City moved within eight points of league leaders Chelsea after easing past Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Pep Guardiola’s side arrived in the North East on the back of three consecutive league wins and always looked in full control as their extra quality allowed them to sweep aside a determined Black Cats outfit.

Sergio Aguero broke the deadlock for the Citizens just before the half time interval and it had a detrimental effect on David Moyes’ side, who never recovered their rhythm as Leroy Sane added a second midway through the second half.

The result leaves City in third place ahead of Chelsea’s clash with West Ham on Monday night, where a positive outcome for the Hammers could see the Citizens edge closer to their title rivals.

–

Source: TalkSport