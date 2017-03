The Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance paid a working visit to Wintrust Capital Microfinance to interact with management and employees of the company.

The visit formed part of Dalex Finance 4th year anniversary.

During his visit, he entreated the workers to be hardworking to enable the company achieve its goals and objectives.

The CEO of Wintrust Capital, Mr Godwin Alma who was mentored by Ken Thompson while at Dalex thanked Mr,. Thompson for his support and advice to his employees.