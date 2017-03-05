The Police Service has announced that some roads will be closed as a result of Ghana’s 60th Independence Day Anniversary parade at the Black Stars Square on Monday, March 6, 2017.

Roads to be closed

The roads expected to be closed are :

28th February Road from the CEPS Headquarters to Castle Road Junction

Osu Cemetery Traffic Light on the Lokko Street

Castle Road from AU Circle to Osu Cemetery Traffic Light

Starlet 95 Road will be closed at the Ministries Traffic Light Intersection

Traffic Diversions

The following traffic diversions were also announced:

Traffic from the 28th February Road emanating from La, Labone, and Osu heading towards the Central Business District will be diverted unto the Salem Avenue at the Castle Traffic Light to link up with the Oxford Street.

Traffic from John Evans Atta Mills High Street towards Black Star Square shall be diverted unto the Liberia Road at the CEPS Headquarters traffic light towards the National Theatre Traffic Lights Intersection

Motorists from Lokko Street towards the Castle Road should use Ajumaku Street and Oxford Street

Traffic from AU Circle towards the Castle Road through Osu Cemetery Traffic Light shall be diverted unto the Abdul Diouf and King Hassan Roads to link with Gamal Abdul Nasser Road in front of Ghana Institute of Journalism.

The statement further indicated that “vehicles with appropriate anniversary embossed with stickers such as Red, Gold and Green will be allowed to park at the Black Star Square arena.”

Car parks

The following areas have also been earmarked for car parking at the event:

The forecourt of the State House

The International Conference Centre

Access Bank car park

The Osu Cemetery car park

The Accra Sports Stadium car park

The Ministries area

The statement said “no vehicle would be allowed to park at unauthorized places or drive through these road blockages. Security vehicles and vehicles carrying dignitaries would be allowed after through checks.”

It added that “traffic police officers would be on hand to direct and assist motorists to appropriate car parks and diverted roads.”

“Towing cars would be available to two any abandoned disabled or wrongly parked vehicles at the event grounds and owners surcharged.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana