COP David Asante-Apeatu has been confirmed as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) by President Nana Akufo-Addo after consultation with the Council of State.

Major General Obed Akwa’s appointment as the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) has also been confirmed along with the pick for the Chief of Army Staff, General William Azure Ayamdo.

General William Azure Ayamdo thus replaces Major General Akwa who was the Chief of Army Staff. COP Asante-Apeatu also assumed the position of acting IGP after the former IGP, John Kudalor’s retirement.

Major General Akwa replaces Air Marshal Michael Samson-Oje who will be retiring from the army.

Pursuant to articles 202 and 212 of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo made the appointments in consultation with the Council of State, which was constituted in February.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana