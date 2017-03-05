The second edition of Citi FM’s Heritage Caravan started today [Sunday], March 5, with a breakfast and was capped off with a tour of some heritage sites in the Greater Accra regional capital, Accra.

The convoy began the seven-day journey from the premises of Citi FM, drove onto the Kojo Thompson, castle boundary roads, before starting giving mean to the itinerary.

The caravan’ s first stop in the capital was the Black Star Square, and from there, the team toured Ga Mashie, Jamestown, and east of the Korle Lagoon.

Jamestown and Usshertown are the oldest districts in the city of Accra, Ghana, which emerged as communities around the 17th century around the British James Fort and Ussher Fort on the Gulf of Guinea coast.

Participants had the opportunity of climbing up to the top of the Lighthouse at James Town, to be treated to a magnificent view of the capital.

One could easily locate the Christianborg Castle, Ghana’s Parliament house, Korle Bu teaching hospital, the trust towers and other edifice in the capital.

Along the shore is also the fishing harbour at James town.

The participants, after touring these sites, departed for Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital.

The 2017 trip, which has Vodafone Cash, HFC Susu Plus Account and Top Oil as sponsors, has been packaged to give patrons an experience of a lifetime.

The moments on the buses will be characterized by storytelling, live music and partying with drinks sponsored by Hunters.

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana