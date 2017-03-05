The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours on the Bunkprugu Township from 8:00pm to 6:00am daily.

The directive, which takes effect from Tuesday, March 7, was contained in a statement signed by the sector minister, Ambrose Dery.

The statement further urged all chiefs, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges they are confronted with and use non-violent means to channel their grievances into ensuring the sustenance of peace in the area.

Meanwhile, there is a ban on all persons in the Bunkprugu Township and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunitions and offensive weapons.

It cautioned that any persons found with any arms will be arrested and prosecuted.

The township has been plagued by sporadic chieftaincy clashes between the Jamong and Jafog Biufmoba clans.

By: Zoe Abu-Baidoo/citifmonline.com/Ghana